Watch Ranbir Kapoor dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya song

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sanju – a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. With his previous film failing to leave a mark at the Box Office and on the audience, Sanju has become a crucial film for Ranbir and he is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As a part of his promotional interview, the actor broke into dance. Ranbir Kapoor danced to the hook step of Shah Rukh Khan's popular song, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Pardes.

Ranbir Kapoor is garnering praises for his uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt and fans are also applauding his skills in getting into the character. While Sanjay Dutt's life has, time and again made headlines, many aspects of the actor's life have been kept under wraps. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial promises to bring to the forefront, the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered - drugs, women, relationship with his parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

