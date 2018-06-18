Ranbir Kapoor wants to play a father

To promote his next, Sanju, the actor indulged in a live chat on Twitter

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor expressed a desire to be part of a film in which he essays the role of a father. To promote his next, Sanju, the actor indulged in a live chat on Twitter. Ahead of his twitter live session, the latest poster of Sanju was released featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sunil Dutt showcasing the classic Jaadu ki Jhappi.

Ranbir Kapoor answered several questions about his movie and life with hashtag #jaadukijhappi and wished his father Rishi Kapoor a Happy Father's Day. He shared some real-life father-son moments by tweeting pictures of himself and actor Rishi Kapoor and reel-life father-son moments from Sanju.

While interacting with fans, Ranbir Kapoor said, "This [Sanju] is the second time I have played father on screen. The first was a quick shot in Anjaana Anjaani (2010). I am playing father to Sanjay Dutt's children in Sanju. I hope I get to play a father in an entire film. I think it will be amazing."

Sanju is the much-awaited biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Kapoor, including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios, the flick is set to release on June 29, 2018.

