Watch Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor dance at a sangeet ceremony

Videos of actors, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor dancing at a sangeet ceremony in Delhi have surfaced online



Katrina Kaif

A few days ago, Bollywood's best movers and shakers – Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Shraddha Kapoor attended a grand function at a high-end hotel in Delhi. They showed their signature steps and entertained the audiences with their brilliant performances grooving to hit songs from their respective films. However, a zee news report says that the "latkas and thumkas" by the actors were at a sangeet ceremony. A day ago, Shraddha had taken to her Instagram account to share her excitement on attending the year's biggest haldi ceremony. Whose haldi ceremony? That is yet to be revealed.

Shraddha Kapoor

In the videos surfaced online, Ranveer Singh is seen in his Bajirao avatar from the film, Bajirao Mastani, and groove to his energetic song, Malhari. The spectators were chanting his name while he danced his heart out to other numbers, Ainvayi Ainvayi from his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

A post shared by RanveeriansWorldwide (@ranveeriansfc) onApr 24, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT



Katrina Kaif showed off her classic moves from her hit number, Kaala Chashma and kept everyone glued to her performance. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor created magic with her mesmerising performance on Teri Galiyan from her film, Ek Villian.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's film, Gully Boy. The film also has Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83. Whereas, Katrina will be seen in Aanand L Rai's, Zero.

Shraddha Kapoor has her hands on Saaho alongside Prabhas and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Paid 5 Times More Than Katrina Kaif For Their Dance Film?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates