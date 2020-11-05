Watch video: 5-year-old boy bags world record title for identifying most cartoon characters in a minute

A 5-year-old boy from India recently created a storm on social media after he bagged the world record title for identifying most cartoon characters in a minute. The boy, identified as Shrish Nirghav, has previously bagged a record for identifying the most number of car logos in a minute.

Taking to Facebook and Twitter, Guinness World Records shared a video featuring Shrish. In the video clip, Shrish, widely known for his sharp memory, can be seen identifying cartoon characters.

The video titled 'Most Cartoon Characters Identified In One Minute' shows calm and composed Shrish identifying 50 cartoon characters in a minute. "New record: 5-year-old memory master Shrish Nirghav REALLY knows his cartoons," Guinness World Records wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 5.20 lakh views and nearly 9,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Hats off young boy", while a second user wrote, "This little kid is so much Cartoon addicted .it is not that good thing......". A third user jokingly commented, "You called this record? My mom called this cartoon addiction."

