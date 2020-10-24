Watch Video: Alaya F impresses fans with her dance skills once again

Alaya F has become a people's favourite in no time with only one film out. The young and hardworking star is always ready to slay whether it's on the screen, on the dance floor, or in front of a camera and has done so once again as she left people in awe of her amazing dance moves.

The actress who is known for her impressive dance skills took to her social media to share a video of her dancing with a choreographer in which she looks searing hot and not just the cute girl next door this time.

Alaya F always keeps herself busy, be it honing her skills further or ensuring that she entertains her fans regularly especially with her big hit series #AlayaAF where we can see her fun and bubbly personality.

After giving a phenomenal debut hit with Jawaani Jaaneman, and entertaining the fans with her candid series #AlayaAF, she has also now become the favourite Cover Girl as she graced gorgeous and stunning on the Cover of over five leading in a very short time since her debut.

