Watch Video: Bigg Boss 14's Arshi Khan's hilarious attempt to irritate Vikas Gupta goes viral

Ever since Arshi Khan entered Bigg Boss 14 last week, her constant banter with housemates has been generating a good amount of content for the show. In a hilarious attempt to irritate Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan who is a top entertainer in the Bigg Boss house has suggested he open a celebrity paratha center.

She then asks Vikas to invite the television industry for its inauguration and says that she will come although he might have a no-entry sign for her. Arshi then imitates a flight announcement saying "Vikas Paratha Center" and recites a menu of dal, aaloo, paneer and gobi parathas. She also announces free home delivery by Vikas Gupta himself. Vikas Paratha Center became an instant hit with Bigg Boss fans on social media, with many tweeting about the hilarious banter.

Arshi khan also revealed about her plan to flirt with Abhinav. She said, "I will try to flirt and tease the gentle man. It will be fun and make Rubina react. As they are playing to safe. It wil bring on the entertainment." In one of the episode, Arshi was seen in a hilarious exchange of words with Abhinav where she questions him about why he's always sitting outside. Abhinav says he likes the outdoors more than indoors. To this, Arshi laughs and says "so you like everything outdoors? Wow!" Her frenemy Vikas Gupta warns Abhinav of Arshi's unpredictable comebacks and says he knew that the double meaning jokes were coming. Arshi had sworn to flirt with Abhinav before entering the house.

