Watch Video: Boyfriend drowns after proposing to his lover underwater

In a tragic twist of fate, a man drowned while proposing to his girlfriend through an underwater window in Tanzania. The couple - Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in Pemba Island, off the east coast of Africa. During the vacation, the deceased identified as Steven Weber made up his mind to propose his lover Kenesha Antoine in a very special and unique way. To execute his dream proposal, Steven dived into the ocean and popped the question with a handwritten note pressed against the window of their submerged cabin. The note read, "will you be my wife?" followed by a ring. Kenesha took to social media platform, Facebook to share the story in which the note by her boyfriend read, "I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But... Everything I love about you I love more every day."

However, a heartbroken Kenesha revealed that Steven never made it back to the surface after the proposal. She posted on social media stating, "There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered. You never met a stranger, and you brought so much joy to so many people. You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced. You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, "Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!" We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable. I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.'

She also added in her post, 'Just a couple days before you died, you said to me, "I’ve seen a few cancer patients on this trip, and it dawned on me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that people want to experience before they die. And here we are in the prime of our lives doing this. We are so blessed. Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next... I love you so much, and I always will. Please pray for all the family and friends that loved him so much. Please love each other while you can, as hard as you can. I know that wherever in the universe Steven’s spirit now resides, that is exactly what he’s doing: giving love and spreading joy and laughter. And knowing him, always quick with an off-color joke, he’s probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra. Rest well, my sweet baby! Always know that you are forever loved!' (sic).

