Watch Video: Chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise will melt your heart!

A screengrab of the video shows the chimpanzee feeding the apple to the tortoise. Picture/Twitter Susanta Nanda IFS

An adorable video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise has taken the internet by storm. The heartwarming video was shared by Twitter user Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is working in Odisha.

Love only grows by sharing. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/oThsgmOtp1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

The IFS officer, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share the adorable clip. In the video, a chimpanzee is seen eating an apple. Post which, one can see the animal sharing it with the tortoise. The video, which was originally shared by Tik Tok user Moksha on the video-sharing platform was shared by the forest officer.

While sharing the video with his followers, Susanta wrote: Love only grows by sharing. The adorable video has proved the age-old saying 'Sharing is caring'! The cute moment between the chimpanzee and the tortoise has struck a chord with netizens.

Turtles underated species on Earth ! We should preserve them at any cost ! — BJ (@bharadwajdaya) March 4, 2020

What a great bonding — Sanjeev (@sanwaves) March 4, 2020

Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered nearly 2,000 likes and about 500 re-tweets. Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote, "What a great bonding," while another user commented, "Such an amazing video! This brought happiness to my day." While a third user commented, "Happiest Moment...Believe if it comes in Human then there is no any Discrimination.

Such an amazing video! This brought happiness to my dayðÂÂÂ. — CoCo Cone (@cone_coco) March 5, 2020

The video has garnered over 30 million views on Tik Tok, the Chinese video-sharing app.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates