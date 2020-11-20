Watch video: Clever dog fools owner into thinking he hasn't eaten treat, wins hearts online

A dog has gone viral on social media for outsmarting his owner. Recently, a lot of videos that have surfaced online showing humans testing the patience of their pets by placing a treat in front of them and instructing them to not eat it. Usually, the videos follow a set pattern - either the dog waits obediently or he gobbles the treat up shamelessly. Not this time.

This clever dog broke the mold by having his cake and eating it too.

In the clip, which was originally uploaded to TikTok, a man places a treat in front of his adorable golden retriever and instructs him to wait while he steps out of the room. The dog watches his owner disappear before quickly eating the treat.

Then, in an ingenious move, he trots over to the drawer where the treats are kept, opens it and takes one out. The pooch then calmly walks back to the table and sets the treat down before shutting the drawer.

The video was re-posted on Twitter by British financier Helena Morrissey. Watch it below:

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the dog's clever stunt has been viewed over 3.9 million times, collecting hundreds of impressed comments.

