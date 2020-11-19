Video of performance artist dressed as 'pizza rat' amuses netizens

After a photo of kaju katli immersed in chicken soup left netizens shocked, another video of a pizza rat has gone viral on social media. Back in 2015, a video of a rat dragging a pizza slice through the stairs of a subway in New York city had gone viral.

In the video, performance artist Jonothon Lyons can be seen creating the pizza-stairs moment, and that too quite perfectly. As the video moves further the 'pizza rat' is seen dragging the piece without caring about the humans walking past it.

"Pizza Rat!" Lyons wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonothon Lyons (@jonothonlyons)

While the video has left netizens laughing their hearts out, another video showing the same incident captured from a different angle will definitely tickle your funny bones. The hilarious video shows how a commuter coming down the stairs reacts as the 'pizza rat' climbs up.

Both the videos have gone viral on social media and have received tons of views and comments from amused netizens. Commenting on the post one user said, "You are HILARIOUS!!!! Thank you for making us laugh during these strange times!!", while a second user wrote, "This is the stuff of NYC legend...so happy to be a New Yorker". A third comment read, "I want to understand the concept that's suppose to be funny......"

Here's how tweeple reacted:

The guy who just casually climbed over the rail like it was no big deal âÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/feDuKViKKc — QONDI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@WeAreAllOther) November 17, 2020

That rat is a responsible citizen pic.twitter.com/2OGcGKfLZW — Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman) November 17, 2020

This is hilarious. If you’ve lived in New York! In 1987, I saw a rat walking down the subway track backwards pulling what looked like a bag of old bagels. It had personality. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) November 17, 2020

I want to understand the concept that's suppose to be funny...... pic.twitter.com/FL21Jmk1We — hanane (@HananeFreePeace) November 17, 2020

One of the few times the remake is as good as the original. pic.twitter.com/n4qSqUFz3z — Joe Webb (@joemwebb) November 17, 2020

For the past few days "Buddy the Rat" aka artist Jonothon Lyons has been seen riding subways in his rodent costume. An interesting highlight is that Lyons is spreading awareness by wearing a mask. Lyons video also received a shout out from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York. "Thank you for wearing a mask," they tweeted.

