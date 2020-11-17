Watch Video: Doctor dresses up as Batman to fulfill young cancer patient's dream, internet gets emotional

The internet is quite emotional after watching a video of a doctor and his young patient as the short clip has gone viral on social media. The Feel Good Page posted the video on Twitter and it has been viewed almost 5,000 times just within hours of being made available online.

A doctor asks the cancer patient what his dream is. The boy says he wants to meet Batman. And the next day the doctor dresses in the superhero's costume and fulfills the child's dream ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/juRLHkpyYC — The Feel Good Page âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ (@akkitwts) November 15, 2020

The viral video narrates the story of a little cancer patient and his doctor, who dressed up as Batman to fulfill the young child's dream. Asked about his biggest wish, the child, suffering from cancer, told his doctor that he hoped to meet Batman.

His doctor, the next day, dressed up as Batman and met the child at the hospital. The child was ecstatic as he embraced the doctor.

"A doctor asks the cancer patient what his dream is. The boy says he wants to meet Batman. And the next day the doctor dresses in the superhero's costume and fulfills the child's dream," reads the caption of the post.

The short clip has collected hundreds of likes while netizens are in tears after watching the video.

That is exactly what it's all about… Beautiful, caring and doing what's right

I've seen this 10 times and keep tearing up every single time.

I'm literally making that same face right now ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂ¤§

I have no wall left inside to protect my self emotionally anymore. pic.twitter.com/OFVVJdfzgO — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ï¸ÂÂÂHostileGreyFaceðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ (@Randi39632549) November 15, 2020

Man you just can’t be dropping on my thread with this wholesome goodness. These always get me. I know he mad that child’s day. AWESOME!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ — Frederick Dennison (@Frederi71766783) November 16, 2020

Oh wow! Quite touching.

Dear Lord, I pray healing and restoration for this child in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

That is one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen!

