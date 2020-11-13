Viral video shows elephant stopping bus, collecting food as 'toll tax'

After a video of a tigress and her four cubs walking up to a forest reserve official filming them went viral, another video featuring an elephant is winning hearts online. The viral video shows an elephant stopping a bus in the middle of a road to steal food.

The hilarious video, which was filmed in Sri Lanka's Katarangama was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. The 43-second video clip shows a bus driver slowing down on approaching the elephant as it stood in the middle of the road.

Daylight robbery on a highway. A forward. pic.twitter.com/QqGfa90gF5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 11, 2020

As the bus halts, the elephant can be seen putting its trunk straight through the window to look for food. In the process of scrambling for bananas, the jumbo manages to clobber the driver with his huge trunk multiple times.

The passengers in the bus can be heard laughing. The elephant gets hold of a bunch of bananas and the driver speeds away as soon as the elephant gets his 'toll tax'!

While sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote, "Daylight robbery on a highway. A forward." Since being shared, the video has garnered over 6.70 lakh views and nearly 20,000 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "I think it's not robbery", while another wrote, "My God. Quite a dangerous toll collector".

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Learning: Just keep the toll tax ( Banana and other food items) handy, clearly being displayed from the window seat.



These tax collectors got no chill. ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£#Wildlife — Ankita Ganguly (@AnkitaGanguly12) November 11, 2020

That TRUNK!! It's so huge n so strong... N that driver so quick to move

N the fear on the faces...

I got tensed ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sugandha (@sugandha_03) November 11, 2020

This robbery looks like stage managed. A friendly robbery. Jungle elephants don’t roam alone. If it is wild elephant, driver would have peed in his pants. — ABDULLA MADUMOOLE (@AMadumool) November 11, 2020

I think its not robbery.



Its the misbehave by by-passers who have practised feeding of fruits and other eatables to elephants.



..its like many do for monkey.ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ



Just imagine what if they feed intoxicated eatables... intentionally..!!!ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ­ — Krishne Gowda C Auditor (@myauditors) November 11, 2020

Love it thanks for sharing.

I love the kindness of the Indian people towards animals, I wish they teach the Arab countries these kindness,. You respect animals which so beautiful. — Shahrazad . ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ´ (@TamaraA92132943) November 11, 2020

My God. Quite a dangerous toll collector. — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) November 11, 2020

