Viral video shows elephant stopping bus, collecting food as 'toll tax'

Updated: 13 November, 2020 13:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As the bus halts, the elephant can be seen putting its trunk straight through the window to look for food and in the process clobbering the driver with his huge trunk multiple times

A screengrab of the video
After a video of a tigress and her four cubs walking up to a forest reserve official filming them went viral, another video featuring an elephant is winning hearts online. The viral video shows an elephant stopping a bus in the middle of a road to steal food.

The hilarious video, which was filmed in Sri Lanka's Katarangama was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. The 43-second video clip shows a bus driver slowing down on approaching the elephant as it stood in the middle of the road.

As the bus halts, the elephant can be seen putting its trunk straight through the window to look for food. In the process of scrambling for bananas, the jumbo manages to clobber the driver with his huge trunk multiple times.

The passengers in the bus can be heard laughing. The elephant gets hold of a bunch of bananas and the driver speeds away as soon as the elephant gets his 'toll tax'!

While sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote, "Daylight robbery on a highway. A forward." Since being shared, the video has garnered over 6.70 lakh views and nearly 20,000 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "I think it's not robbery", while another wrote, "My God. Quite a dangerous toll collector".

Here's how tweeple reacted:

First Published: 13 November, 2020 12:40 IST

