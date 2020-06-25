Watch Video: Elli AvrRam's 'mango dance' will have you grooving in no time!

It looks like Elli AvrRam has created a whole new dance form! The actress has taken to calling it the 'mango dance', and it sure looks interesting. Elli recently took to Instagram where she can be seen showing off her 'mango dance' moves along with a friend. The pair can be seen moving to Carlos Santana's 'Maria Maria', but while holding mangoes in their hands!

"Ever heard about 'The Mango Dance'? It's a tropical ancient dance form, where you gently hold the mangoes and shake them as you move your body in a soft way, that will seduce and trap its audience. Its often performed with a partner (as you can see) to easily confuse and hit the target. (Target sat on that sofa)... PS, it's a joke," Elli captioned the video.

Earlier, Elli AvrRam shared another video of her dancing. She captioned the video: "Elli Advice: When feeling low, put on happy music and start dancing in any kind of way! Dostoon, I promise you'll start feeling better."

On the professional front, Elli was recently seen in Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang and will reportedly next be seen in RoohiAfza, led by Janhvi Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news