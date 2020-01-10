Watch Video: Fan kisses Sara Ali Khan's hand, this is how she reacts

Given how Bollywood actors and films have the power to intrigue and inspire, they have a solid fan base worldwide. Indian fans, especially, are crazy about actors and actresses. And Sara Ali Khan encountered one such crazy fan recently.

She was walking towards her car accompanied by her bodyguard and was greeting the paparazzi when a fan suddenly came and kissed her hand. But it was her subsequent reaction that was something to look out for. Instead of blasting him or schooling him for what he did, she had an awkward smile on her face, was surprised for a while, and then folded her hands, smiled and said, thank you.

Have a look at the video right here:

Khan is one of the coolest stars in the industry currently, and someone who's known for perpetually smiling and greeting the fans and the media with grace and humility. And this incident is one more proof of her simplicity. But she also happens to be a fitness enthusiast and she shared a video recently on Instagram that is proof:

On the work front, Sara rests on two consecutive hits- Kedarnath and Simmba. And this year, she'll be seen in two major films. The first one would be with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which is releasing on February 14. Next in line would be the Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan, all set to release on May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day. And if these two films also turn out to be massive money-spinners, she shall consolidate her clout in Bollywood as The Next Big Thing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates