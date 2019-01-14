Watch video: Female bus driver saves lost baby crying, running barefoot

international

This Milwaukee bus driver's story is going viral online for her heroic gesture as she went above the call of duty when she stopped the bus to save a toddler.

Irena Ivic, the bus driver, was driving on a freeway overpass when she spotted a barefoot toddler running on the road, Milwaukee County Transit System spokesman Matt Sliker said. The child was only wearing a red onesie and a diaper and was quickly walking to an intersection.

"I'm just grateful I was in the right place at the right time," Ivic said at a commendation ceremony held in her honor on Thursday.

When she saw the toddler running barefoot and underdressed on a cold day, Ivic stopped the bus and picked the toddler up and carried her to the bus, where passengers gathered in disbelief. "Oh my God. Oh my God. I am shaking," Ivic said in the video as she sat down with the toddler in the driver's seat.

A passenger on the bus took off her winter coat and draped it around the little girl, who was freezing.

According to CNN, the temperature was freezing that day, on December 22, as per the transit system. Ivic sat down stroking the child's hair and talking to her and the little one soon fell asleep in her arms.

Police said, "The 19-month-old had been cold and scared but was otherwise unharmed. The toddler went missing after officials believe her mother had a mental health crisis, the transit system statement said. "Authorities eventually reunited the baby with its father," Sliker said.

According to the statement, this is the ninth time a lost or missing child has been found by a Milwaukee County Transit System driver in recent years. "I absolutely love kids. I used to be a teacher and I have children of my own, so I'm so happy I was able to help this sweet, innocent baby," Ivic said. Irena Ivic with her beautiful gesture restores faith in humanity for all of us.

