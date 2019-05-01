Watch Video: Giant anaconda halts traffic as it crosses road in Brazil

international

In a viral clip doing the rounds on the internet, a massive green anaconda was spotted crossing the busy street of Brazil in search of food

A viral video of a massive anaconda on the busy streets of Brazil has taken people aback with amaze and shock at the same time. In the video, a huge snake over three-metres long and around 30 kilograms was spotted crossing the road and halting traffic around it.

As soon as the snake was spotted, people got down from their vehicles and even stopped other approaching vehicles to let the snake pass peacefully. The video was taken on a busy road in Brazil near the city of Porto Velho, where people immediately stepped in to help the giant green anaconda on the road.

According to a biologist, these snakes can enter the urban area in search of food like small rodents, dogs and even cats. It is advisable not to leave the thrash uncovered in the yard as these animals can smell the rodents feeding on the trash and can come closer to homes.

Similarly, a Glossy Bellied Racer snake (Platyceps ventromaculatus) was spotted in Chembur. This unique snake was rescued by Anuj Khanwilkar, wildlife rescuer of Spreading Awareness on Rehabilitation Program (SARRP) NGO, in Mumbai. This seems to be the first incident of a sighting of this species in Mumbai as it's geographical distribution is documented in Jammu Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In 2012, the species was also recorded from Delhi (Reference). The species is found on rocky hillslopes, open areas or near agricultural land and, sometimes, in congested urban areas as well.

However, Glossy Bellied Racers are found in dry/arid regions. It is therefore very unlikely to be found in a city like Mumbai where the environmental conditions are different from that of its natural habitat. Anuj Khanwilkar was attending a rescue call for a snake. However, before he could reach the spot, the caller had already caught the snake. As Khanwilkar and his team have identified the snake, it will soon be released in its natural habitat in coordination with the Forest Department. It can be speculated that the snake must have reached Mumbai accidentally through a vehicle or must have been released in Mumbai.

