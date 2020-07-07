Watch Video: Herd of deer spotted near River Mithi, Twitter is amazed

A viral video of a herd of deer running around Mumbai's Mithi River is winning hearts online. The video was shared by environmentalist Afroz Shah, who has been credited for turning the Versova Beach as one of the cleanest beaches in Mumbai.

Positive effects of lockdown.



Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point.



Date /time - 2nd July evening .



This is right in the heart of the mumbai city.



Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot.



Leave mother nature alone.



Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

A few days ago, the Mumbai-based lawyer took to Twitter to share the stunning video. While sharing the video Shah said mother nature revives and we must leave it alone.

The 29-second video shows a herd of deer running around the Mithi River. "This is right in the heart of the Mumbai city. Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot," Shah wrote in his tweet.

Wow .... this is amazing! Some much needed positivity! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 3, 2020

The video shows the herd stopping at grassland and within few seconds running along the Mithi River and then disappearing into the wild. The viral video has left Mumbaikars stunned with the rare sighting of deer in the heart of the city.

So far, the post has collected over 27,000 views and nearly 1,300 retweets. From common man to celebrities, everyone is delighted to see this beautiful sight captured right in the heart of Mumbai.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Wow .... this is amazing! Some much needed positivity!" A user commented, "What a beautiful view", another said, "Can't believe this is in Mumbai, so beautiful."

Here's how netizens reacted:

please ensure no one harm them . — à¤¦à¤¬à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¨à¥Â (@dawnsahani) July 3, 2020

Beautiful view near Vihar dam with this deer. — Ashish Dubey (@Ashishd1407) July 3, 2020

What a beautiful view #natureishealing — imran khanðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Itsmeeimran) July 3, 2020

Very soothing. It must be protected as lockdown getting lifted. — Raghuraj Singh (@raghuraj85) July 3, 2020

Can't believe this is in Mumbai, so beautiful — Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) July 4, 2020

This is just WOW ðÂ¥° — Sweta (Wear Mask when out) (@OptomSwetaPatel) July 3, 2020

After reviving the Versova beach, Afroz Shah took up the challenge to clean Mithi River in 2018. Along with state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Shah is working tirelessly to clean the river.

In an interview with mid-day, the UN Environment's Champion of the Earth winner had said that it would take at least five years to clean up Mithi River. "During monsoon, Mithi River usually cleans itself, but we want to prevent the plastic waste from flowing into the ocean," Shah had said. The 18-kilometre long river extends from Vehar Lake to BKC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news