Watch video: Indian Coast Guard rescues Olive Ridley turtle caught in net

national

The endangered Olive Ridley was released into the sea near the maritime boundary

The turtle being released back into the sea

The Indian Coast Guard was involved in an unusual rescue on Monday. Unlike their routine rescuing humans, its personnel rescued a turtle that had got entangled in a fishing net and released it back into the sea. The care shown by them while rescuing the turtle has been hugely appreciated by the conservation community and nature lovers, and a video of the rescue has gone viral.

Rescue much appreciated

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard carried out a rescue mission on April 24 along the maritime boundary with Pakistan where they saved a vulnerable and endangered Olive Ridley Turtle entangled in a net at sea and released her into the Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/F6l9wUfPn1 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The rescue of the endangered Olive Ridley turtle near the Indo-Pak maritime boundary received a lot of praise from many people. Dr Dinesh Vinherkar, a turtle expert veterinarian, who is a consultant associated with the Injured Sea Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Centre that runs in the premises of Dahanu Forest division, and is supported by Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA) said, "It was really good to see the love shown by the Coast Guard while rescuing the turtle that was entangled in a net, and then releasing it back into the sea. This is also a sign that over the years the awareness done by the Forest Department and NGOs is helping in the conservation of marine species."



(Above and below) The turtle being released back into the sea



In the two-minute video it can be seen that some Coast Guard personnel see the turtle entangled in the net, and out of genuine concern, steer a small inflatable raft close to it. Without wasting time they hold the turtle, and with the help of a tool, cut the net around its body and release it back into the sea.

'Worth praising'

Commenting on this, Pawan Sharma, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane who has rescued several turtles along the coast of Mumbai said, "The work done by the Coast Guard is worth praising because of the genuine concern they have shown towards marine life."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates