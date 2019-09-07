Watch Video: ISRO chief K Sivan breaks down, PM Narendra Modi hugs and consoles him

After motivating the scientists at Indian Space Research Centre (ISRO) Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen giving a long and tight hug to an emotional IRSO chief K Sivan, who was in tears after the much-anticipated Vikram lander lost the communication signal moments before its landing on the moon.

Watch the heartwarming video of PM Modi consoling ISRO chief K Sivan

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/R1d0C4LjAh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

In his official statement, ISRO chief K. Sivan said that communication with lander Vikram was lost when the lander was descending towards the moon. He also said that the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km over the moon's South Pole where it was due to land.

While addressing the scientists at ISRO's centre, PM Modi said that the scientists must not get disheartened by the hurdles in the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2. Modi also interacted the 70 students who had come to witness the landing of lander Vikram on the moon at ISRO Bengaluru centre.

PM Modi was seen cheering the students to do well in life as there was nervousness around the ISRO centre over the loss of contact with lunar lander Vikram, which was descending towards the moon. After PM Narendra Modi concluded his address, ISRO chief Sivan accompanied him to see him off.

Despite a motivational speech by none other than PM #Modi, who had rushed in to watch the mission's success late last night and then again was with the Team #Chandrayaan2 to speak to them, ISRO Chairman #KSivan could not hold his tears and broke down as the PM was about to leave. pic.twitter.com/WHex754UDL — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 7, 2019

While leaving the centre, PM Modi, who was on his way towards his car gave Sivan a reassuring hug and lend his shoulder to an emotional Sivan who broke down due to the loss of communication signal with the lander Vikram. In a video that has gone viral on social media, PM Narendra Modi is seen embracing Sivan as he became emotional.

In his address to the scientists, PM Modi said that the country's determination to land on the moon has become even stronger due to ISRO's efforts and years of hard work. "We came very close, but we need to cover more ground.... Learnings from today will make us stronger and better. The best is yet to come in our space programme. India is with you!" PM Modi said.

Watch video of PM Narendra Modi to watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live With Students

Prime Minister Narendra and about 70 students were present at ISRO's Bengaluru centre to witness the touch-down early Saturday. The soft landing of lander Vikram did not go according to plan as it lost contact with the ground station moments before the scheduled landing had to take place.

Although the communication with Chandrayaan-2 has been lost, the Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon.

