Watch Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's alluring belly dance

Jacqueline Fernandez is rehearsing for Dabangg Reloaded tour and is really sweating it out.
Jacqueline Fernandez is currently gearing up for the DA-BANGG – The Tour Reloaded. Giving an insight into her sizzling belly dance moves, Jacqueline has set the screen on fire. The extremely gorgeous actress is a diva par excellence with an alluringly toned body and a dazzling bright smile. A trendsetter, Jacqueline has been acing one dance form after another.
After stealing the hearts of her fans with pole dance, contemporary, freestyle and Bollywood, the actress has now taken over belly dance and how, Jacqueline Fernandez posted the video and wrote, "Just the beginning.. #dabangreloaded Dubai! Rehersals with my @immisskhan [sic]"
The diva is rehearsing for Dabangg Reloaded tour and is really sweating it out. Jacqueline is always learning and is improving day by day even in terms of her acting range. The actress always has a smile on her face and knows how to balance her life on and off screen. We wish Jacqueline continues to amaze us with her hot and happening dance moves.
If the industry buzz is to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached for a sequel to David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013). The comic caper will now be helmed by writer-director Farhad Samji. Work on the script and casting is underway.
