Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut thanks Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak

Chhapaak has created a lot of buzz amongst audiences for the impactful story the film is trying to tell. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak has brought to us the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15 was attacked with acid.

Chhapaak has also brought to light the plight of acid attack survivors and how society treats them, but also how they can shine through the darkness. If you remember, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor too. As such, Chhapaak is the kind of story that resonates with Kangana and her family, especially with Rangoli.

Recently, Rangoli took to Twitter to share a video of Kangana thanking and congratulating the team of Chhapaak, including Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar, for bringing Laxmi Agarwal's story to the big screen. Rangoli tweeted: "The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!" Check out the video below:

In the video, Kangana Ranaut recollects the pain her entire family went through when her sister Rangoli was attacked. The trailer of Chhapaak made her relive the incident and the way Rangoli came out of it stronger than ever before, and for that, she was thankful to the team.

We're sure Chhapaak will resonate with countless other acid attack survivors as well, and it is commendable of the team to have had the strength and determination to bring this topic to the fore. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who also helmed critically acclaimed films like Raazi and Talvar, Chhapaak hits theatres on January 10, 2020.

