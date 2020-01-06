Search

Watch Video: Katrina Kaif grooves on Afghan jalebi at make-up artist's wedding

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 07:37 IST | IANS | Mumbai

A video of Katrina Kaif dancing on the number Afghan jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom has taken over social media.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shook-a-leg at her friend and make-up artist Daniel Bauer's wedding in Goa. A video of Katrina dancing on the number Afghan jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom has taken over social media.

In the clip, Katrina, who is dressed in a powder blue lehenga choli, is seen grooving with Bauer on the dance floor. Bauer tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza as per the Hindu traditions with ceremonies like mehendi and haldi.

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions will release in March 2020. The film stars Akshay Kumar.

In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

Katrina will be seen as Akshay's love interest.

