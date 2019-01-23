Watch video: Look who's batting! Katrina Kaif aiming for WC

bollywood

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share a video of her playing cricket post-pack-up on sets of Bharat

Katrina Kaif playing cricket

Salman Khan loves playing cricket on the set. It appears that his infectious enthusiasm has rubbed off on co-star Katrina Kaif. She shared a video on social media of her enjoying the game with unit hands.

The video has Apna Time Aayega from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Gully Boy, playing in the background. Kat wrote, "Pack up ke baad on the Bharat set as the World Cup nears (sic)." She is hoping Zero co-star Anushka Sharma will put in a good word for her to hubby Virat Kohli.

Kat considers herself as not a bad all-rounder with some room for improvement in her swing. A far cry from her philosophical posts, Kat's now loosened up and does not shy away from laughing at herself.

Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The 'Dabangg' star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Also read: Katrina Kaif looks endearing in this photo from Bharat's lunch break

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates