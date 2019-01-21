Katrina Kaif looks endearing in this photo from Bharat's lunch break

bollywood

The photo also has Sunil Grover along with Katrina Kaif on the lunch table from the sets of Bharat

Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar and Sunil Grover on their lunch break on the sets of Bharat. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif shared a lovely picture from the sets of Bharat. In the picture, Katrina is seen with her director Ali Abbas Zafar and other cast and crew along with Sunil Grover, who plays an essential role in the film. Katrina, who seems to be in her film's character looks every bit graceful and endearing in her mustard-coloured saree, which has been paired with a royal blue blouse. With those curls and hair tied in a bun, it's difficult for one to take off their eyes from Katrina Kaif. The Namastey London girl shared the photo on her Instagram account and wrote: "Lunch break" in Hindi.

Last week, producer of Bharat, Atul Agnihotri shared a sneak-peek from Bharat's teaser on his social media account. Bharat's team is currently shooting the last schedule of the film in Goregaon's Filmcity. Atul Agnihotri shared the countdown video which raised the excitement amongst the fans.

With the waving flag, the video piqued the interest of the audience to witness the teaser. The team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film that has left the audience in awe and asking for more. Bharat team has shot across enticing locations earlier at Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and now in Punjab.

Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The 'Dabangg' star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

