Watch Video: Maharashtra cop explains how fraudsters steal ATM info, shares tips for safe cash withdrawal

A video shared by a senior cop explaining how fraudsters steal digital information and dupe people has gone viral on social media. In the video, Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, can be seen alerting citizens about how fraudsters steal ATM information and PIN to make new ATM cards.

Kamble explains that fraudsters install a duplicate machine on the card inserter and a camera on the machine to capture the ATM pin/password of the customer. When a customer inserts the car, their digital information is stolen. Similarly, the fraudsters steal the ATM pin through the camera, when a user inserts the pin.

To keep the information safe, Kamble says that one should check if the ATM card inserter is shaky and can be removed or not. He also advises people to keep their hands or an object above the keypad while inserting thier ATM PIN or password so that the camera is not able to detect it.

