Watch video: Man accidentally throws iPhone while feeding bears

According to a video which went viral on social media, a man threw his expensive iPhone while feeding bears at the Yancheng Wildlife Park in east China's Jiangsu Province.

According to CGTN, the man was feeding apples and carrots to brown bears while standing on the skywalk over the enclosure. However, he threw his phone at them absent-mindedly.

In the video, we can see that a bear looked at the phone curiously before picking it up with his mouth and walking away.

However, the staff of the zoo was able to recover the phone but it was already broken.

After the incident, the zoo had released a statement to remind visitors to not feed the animals. According to a report in Daily Mail, the statement said, "The tourist had been trying to feed the bears with apples and carrots when he accidentally threw his phone out."

Netizens have come up with some hilarious comments on the video. Some of them say that it is the most expensive way to feed bears.

In a similar incident, an 8-yr-old girl had fallen in a panda enclosure and was pulled to safety by the zoo staff.

