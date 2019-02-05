Revenge couldn't get sweeter! This zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex

hatke

The HCC ZOO is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your or your friend's ex-lover on this special day for 1.50 pounds

This Valentine Day brings joy to all the broken hearts across the globe as this British zoo has come up with an interesting solution to get back at your ex-lovers making revenge sweet as ever. The Hemsley Conservation Center (HCC) in England made a bizarre statement on Facebook they are raising funds to name a cockroach after a former lover.

This post has taken the internet by storm and has been shared 460 times with over 400 likes and comments. The zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for £1.50 and also gives you a certificate.

The post listed down its terms and conditions as follows:

Please note that the cockroaches name will not appear on the certificate. We don't want to fuel a fire, so this is a keepsake for you or your friend, although should you wish - the certificate does come complete with a message box!

Your cockroaches name will, however, appear on our roach board at the cockroach enclosure at the HCC.

Please note that we only need the first name of your cockroach!

The entry offer on the certificate is only valid with a certificate (1 per person) and during the time period stated. All general terms of entry apply and can be found by clicking here.

Entry Offer Terms & Conditions

Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

One printed certificate allows one person entry.

certificate allows one person entry. Proof of purchase and valid ID will need to be shown.

This entry offer can only be used once.

We reserve the right to reject any promotional voucher or discount code for any reason whatsoever.

