Watch video: Man completes 65 item breakfast challenge in just 12 minutes!

Adam Moran, who is an internet sensation and runs the channel Beard Meats Food on YouTube, took on Shepherd's Place Farm's impressive Terminator 2 food challenge and finished down 4,000 calories of food in just 12 minutes

A screengrab of the video shows Internet sensation Adam Moran, completing the 65 item breakfast challenge in record-time12 minutes

Competitive eater and YouTube personality, Adam Moran, who is popularly known by his channel name 'Beard Meets Food' has set a new record by breaking an "unbeatable" breakfast challenge in record time. The 33-year-old banker-turned-YouTuber gulped down 65 breakfast items which totaled almost 4,000 calories in just 12 minutes.



The Terminator 2 by Shepherd Place Farm has 65 items which amass a mammoth 4,000 calories

Shepherd's Place Farm in Nottinghamshire, London created the Terminator 2, a sequel to their original Terminator offering, to put diners to take the food test. The food challenge called 'Terminator 2' contains eight of all the traditional English breakfast items, including bacon, sausages, and eggs, and are served with a 'LOT' of baked beans and toast. The 'Terminator 2', which contains 65 breakfast items costs just 15 Euros.

Adam Moran, who was born and brought up in England and runs the channel 'Beard Meats Food', on YouTube took on the challenge and filmed the whole thing. Moran shared the video of the same on YouTube with his followers and it has amassed over 3 lakh views and still counting.

Watch Adam Moran's record-breaking food challenge here:

Moran, who is a competitive eater and an Internet sensation, was in the area for work when he decided to stop by the cafe and take upon the challenge. In the video, Moran is seen binging on the 65 item breakfast as he uses his hands throughout the video and starts to clear the plate in impressive time.

All through the challenge, Adam is seen talking to his fans and followers as he praises the taste and quality of the breakfast. Adam soon became a big fan of the breakfast and said that it was pretty delicious. However, Moran did have one slight issue with the breakfast - the lack of black pudding.

Although, Moran wasn't the first person to clear the huge plate and finish the 65 items breakfast, as, in the past, three people have achieved the feat. However, Moran's time was much, much better than the rest of them. Post his record-breaking food bingeing, Moran will now have his photo proudly displayed on the cafe's wall.

Adam Moran has taken different kinds of food challenges which range from Pancake to biggest pizza challenge and much more. What's more? The competitive food eater, in the past, also took the challenge of eating Indian food where he is seen taking on the 'The Ultimate Indian Banquet Challenge' which comprised of bhajis, pakoras, tandoori kebabs, bread, and some slightly wacky Indian desserts!

