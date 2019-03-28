Watch video: Masaba Gupta gets grooving with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa

famous-personalities

While attending a fashion event in Goa, Masaba Gupta was asked to dance on Nora Fatehi's popular song, Dilbar, and the fashion designer impressed everyone with her fiery moves

Masaba Gupta and Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher walk the ramp for an event in Goa. Pic/Instagram Masaba Gupta

Renowned designer Masaba Gupta has taken the internet by storm with her fiery dancing moves. The 30-year-old fashion designer from Mumbai was attending a fashion event in Goa where she was asked to dance on Nora Fatehi's popular song, Dilbar. And guess what, Masaba took everyone by surprise.

In the video that has gone viral, Masaba Gupta is seen sharing the stage with Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher of Gully Boy and together they brought the house down with their dance performance. At the event, Masaba is seen grooving to the popular song, Dilbar, while Siddhant tries to keep up with her.

Masaba's grooves on Dilbar song saw her receive applause from the crowd who were cheering the designer. The video received around 1 lakh views and still counting. Masaba Gupta who is widely known for her work left many impressed with her dance skills as this was a hidden talent which not many were aware of.

