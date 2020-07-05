Watch Video: Milind Soman's mother celebrates 81st birthday with 15 push-ups, fans bowled over!
Taking to his Instagram account, Milind Soman shared a video where his mother celebrated her 81st birthday in the most unique way possible- 15 push-ups! This is how fans reacted.
Milind Soman is arguably one of the fittest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. And always giving him a tough competition is his own mother Usha Soman. She's as much of a fitness enthusiast and a stickler for perfection when it comes to staying healthy. Their videos and pictures on Instagram are always inspiring people.
And now, taking to his Instagram account, Soman shared a video that gave us a glimpse of his mother's 81st birthday celebrations. This celebration happened in the form of 15 push-ups, yes! The fine lady could be seen doing push-ups and fans were totally bowled over. There was a little more than these push-ups on the special occasion.
Have a look at the caption and the video right here:
View this post on Instagram
3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy ð happy birthday Aai ð¤ð¤ð¤ keep smiling !! . . . #livetoinspire #keepmoving #neverstop #FitnessAddict #love #health #happybirthday
And this is how his fans reacted on the video. One fan wrote- "wow she is amazing lady...tyana khup shubhecha...prerana ahet tya." (sic) And the other one commented- "Happy birthday to Soman kaku , she is been very inspiring.... would love to meet her one day." (sic) And this is what another fan had to say on the video- "Omg! She's such an inspiration! I'm so proud of her!" (sic)
Milind Soman always devices unique and unconventional ways to work out and stay fit and healthy. A few weeks back, he shared a video where he could be seen using a muskmelon as a gym instrument to work out. The actor is known for films like 16 December, Jurm, Bheja Fry, and Bajirao Mastani.
Also Read: My Day Lights Up When You Smile: Milind Soman Wishes Ankita Konwar On Wedding Anniversary
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe