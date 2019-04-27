Watch video: Military docs, nursing staff and patients do 'Happy' dance, video goes viral

national

In the video, military doctors, nursing staff and patients are seen happily dancing to the tune of Pharrell Williams' hit song "Happy." The cute and fun video has gone viral since then

A screengrab of the viral video that has taken the internet by storm

An adorable dance video with people tapping their feet to the tune of Pharrell Williams' hit song "Happy" has taken the internet by storm. The video which has gone viral and is stealing many hearts online features military doctors and nursing staff happily grooving to the tune of Pharrell Williams song as they enjoy their time off from work.

Watch the video here:

The video is believed to be shot at 12 Air Force Hospital at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The viral video shows a lady group captain leading the dance as members of the Air Force Hospital join the bandwagon. As the video proceeds further, members of the nursing staff with a few patients are also seen shaking a leg or two on the popular song.

In the video, doctors, patients, and staff of the Air Force Hospital in uniform are seen tapping their feet to the American rapper Pharrell Williams' popular song "Happy" which goes like "It might seem crazy, what I am about to say, sunshine she is here, you can take a break...."

If you Remember the Gangnam Style by the 68 DSSC at Wellington, in 2013, this will make your day.



Indian Air Force Docs doing their thing with, Happy, at the No. 12 Air Force Hospital.



Spreading Happiness and Joy. pic.twitter.com/U8Ce4B6Bec — LCA Tejas (India) ‏Ø§ÛÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂ Ø³ÛÂÂÂÂ Ø§ÛÂÂÂÂ ØªÛÂÂÂÂØ¬Ø³ (@Leopard212) April 27, 2019

The video was also shared by Twitter user LCA Tejas as the user captioned it: If you Remember the Gangnam Style by the 68 DSSC at Wellington, in 2013, this will make your day. Through the video, members of the 12 Air Force Hospital are seen spreading happiness and joy among its staff and the patients who visit the hospital on a daily basis.

Plugging: The 2013 Gangnam Style Video from Wellington.

Conceived and executed by a Royal Air Force Officer of the 68 Course DSSC.

It was called the Jointmanship Video, keeping alive the Purple Tradition..

This isn't the first time that a video like this from the services has taken the internet by storm. Back in 2013, a "Gangnam Style" video shot at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington had also gone viral.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the viral video of doctors and nurses dancing on Pharrell Williams' song Happy:

Love it !! — INJESTERS (@rockyandmayur) April 27, 2019

You said it, and that made my day pic.twitter.com/D34HeMaQ54 — LCA Tejas (India) ‏Ø§ÛÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂ Ø³ÛÂÂÂÂ Ø§ÛÂÂÂÂ ØªÛÂÂÂÂØ¬Ø³ (@Leopard212) April 27, 2019

All thanks to @IAF_MCC Docs at 12, Air Force Hospital..!! This video really made my day. — Roshani ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@IndiaBhakt1) April 27, 2019

Wow !!!

That's simply awesome

Happiness is contagious

Keep it up !!!!

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Surendra Singh Kalakoti (@srk7353) April 27, 2019

Woww never thought our beloved army docs have this side also.. thanks for sharing âÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¾ à¤¡à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@onlyonenetra) April 27, 2019

Absolutely loved this 'Happy' video!!! — Roshani ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@IndiaBhakt1) April 27, 2019

Haven’t seen something as awesome as this on twitter as yet — Dhiraj Ahuja (@DhirajAhuja1108) April 27, 2019

Wow brilliant ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Lagbhag ENGINEER (@EngineerFarzi) April 27, 2019

Really cool, the docs of IAF are really chilled out folks ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — rajðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@RajeshPunia) April 27, 2019

Because I'm happy

Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth!! https://t.co/8mJvl7S2Oz — Poonam Agarwal (@poonamjourno) April 27, 2019

This for sure will make you happy. https://t.co/khwvXNoHL7 — Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) April 27, 2019

This viral video has won many hearts and we are definitely in love with the doctors, nursing staff and members of the 12 Air Force Hospital, Gorakhpur. It has made our day 'Happy'!

With inputs from IANS

