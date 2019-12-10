Watch video: Miss Universe contestants fall on stage during swimsuit round

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Miss Universe contestants tripped and fell during the preliminary swimsuit competition which was held in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.

Miss France and Miss Malaysia both tumbled on the wet stage and left organisers angry. The other contestants also found it difficult to maintain their balance on stage.

Maeva Coucke, Miss France 2018, tumbled during the swimsuit round of Miss Universe 2019. The model was wearing a bikini with a royal blue cape. She took to Instagram to share the video and also mentioned the lesson she learnt from it. "Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage... and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles."

Malaysia's 22-year-old Shweta Sekhon also slipped during the swimsuit round. She was walking in high heels when she fell down on the stage. However, she got up and continued walking.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates