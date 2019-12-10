Watch video: Miss Universe contestants fall on stage during swimsuit round
Miss France and Miss Malaysia both tumbled on the wet stage and left organisers angry
Miss Universe contestants tripped and fell during the preliminary swimsuit competition which was held in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.
Miss France and Miss Malaysia both tumbled on the wet stage and left organisers angry. The other contestants also found it difficult to maintain their balance on stage.
Maeva Coucke, Miss France 2018, tumbled during the swimsuit round of Miss Universe 2019. The model was wearing a bikini with a royal blue cape. She took to Instagram to share the video and also mentioned the lesson she learnt from it. "Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage... and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles."
View this post on Instagram
PRELIMINARY SHOW - Hier soir j’ai vécu la pire hantise d’une Miss : tomber sur scène. Jusqu’ici ça ne m’était jamais arrivé, mais la vie nous réserve parfois des bonnes comme des mauvaises surprises. Il faut tirer une leçon de chaque expérience, et la leçon que j’en tire est que tomber et se relever est le principe même de la vie d’une femme, le principal c’est d’avancer peu importe les obstacles. Si tu tombes 9 fois relèves toi 10 fois et garde la tête haute ! Nos expériences nous font grandir, mûrir et nous rendent plus forte. ðªð¼ Je tiens à vous remercier pour vos messages et à vous rassurer je ne me suis pas blessée. Merci pour votre soutien, je vous aime â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ PRELIMINARY SHOW - Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage. So far it has never happened to me, but life sometimes gives us good as bad surprises. A lesson must be learned from each experience, and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles. If you fall 9 times raise 10 times and keep your head high! Our experiences make us grow, mature and make us stronger. ðª I want to thank you for your messages and to reassure you I did not hurt myself. Thank you for your support, you are the best â¤ #missuniverse #missuniverse2019 #missfrance #staystrong #keepyourheadup #thankyou #proud
Malaysia's 22-year-old Shweta Sekhon also slipped during the swimsuit round. She was walking in high heels when she fell down on the stage. However, she got up and continued walking.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe