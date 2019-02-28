Watch video: Mukesh Ambani romances wife Nita at Akash's pre-wedding bash

famous-personalities

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani danced to the song 'Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen' from the movie Waqt at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Pic/YouTube Screengrab

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani performed with wife Nita Ambani at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, in the alpine resort town in Switzerland. The couple danced to the song 'Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen' from the movie Waqt.

The video of the dance was shared on social media. The bride-to-be Shloka Mehta danced with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on his famous song 'Aati Kya Khandala' from the movie 'Ghulam'. Here are the videos...

Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta, his childhood friend, in March 2018. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta, a diamantaire and his wife Mona. The much-awaited wedding is scheduled for March 9.

Recently, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has become the first Indian to enter the global top 10 richest billionaire list compiled by Hurun Research. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2019 released on Tuesday, Ambani broke into the top 10 in the world for the first time after a USD 9 billion or 20 per cent surge in his wealth to USD 54 billion. "The only Asian in the Top 10, Ambani's wealth is based on telecom, retail and energy, and bucked the poor stock market trend in India last year," Hurun Research said in a statement.

"Ambani's flagship Reliance Jio Infocomm announced the launch of international roaming between India and Japan, a first for India's 4G mobile operators to provide VoLTE-based international roaming services in India."

"In December, Ambani made world headlines with the high-profile wedding of his daughter Isha, 27, and topped the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2018.

According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2019, India has 104 billionaires. Last year, the country had added 32 billionaires, but this year it lost 28. "India drops to 5th spot with 104 billionaires, 28 less than last year. With $54 billion, Mukesh Ambani, 61, of Reliance is the richest person in India," the report said.

