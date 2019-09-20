Watch Video: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty dance in Bengali attire for Durga puja theme song

West Bengal’s biggest festival, Durga Puja is around the corner and the preparations are in full swing. Ahead of the six-day celebration, a theme song video featuring two Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal surfaced the internet and is going viral. Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi are seen dancing to a Durga Puja song dressed in beautiful sarees.

Nusrat Jahan represents Basirhat constituency and Mimi Chakraborty is MP from Jadavpur. Both the ladies are seen in an elegant traditional attire donning beautiful sarees paired with matching jewellery and makeup. Nusrat Jahan opted for a golden saree with a red blouse and completed her look with red bangles and traditional Bengali make up. While Mimi Chakraborty was seen in a green saree with a red blouse paired with green bangles and traditionally styled makeup.

The two parliamentarians, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, who are popular stars in Bengali film industry, are seen dancing another top actor Subhashree Ganguly. The song titled 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey' is part of a campaign for the festival which is celebrated on October 3 to 8 this year. The music has been composed by popular Tollywood composer Indraadip Das Gupta and sung by a host of artists from both Bangladesh and India, including Rupankar Bagchi and band Dohar among the others. The dance is choreographed by Baba Yadav also includes Bengal’s traditional tribal art form called Chhau Dance that originated in the district of Purulia.

