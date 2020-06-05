Watch video: Rafael Nadal celebrates his 34th birthday in Spain

World No. 2 tennis star Rafael Nadal usually celebrates his birthday at the French Open. But this time, it's home. The King of Clay celebrated his 34th birthday at his academy in Spain on Wednesday.

The second Grand Slam of the year was initially scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7 but it got postponed to September 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael posted this picture on Instagram holding a cake and wrote: "Many thanks to all the kids, staff, teams for this birthday surprise! @rafanadalacademy."

Later, he shared a video in which the academy kids and support staff are seen sitting around a tennis court, maintaining social distancing.

The cake is placed at the centre, as the birthday boy makes an entry. In the video, Rafael says: "I know I turn 34 and it's time to be very old, but here we are."

Rafael Nadal is one of the most talented tennis players today and will go down as one of the best in history whenever he retires.

Nadal has won a total of 19 Grand Slams in tennis, the second-highest ever only behind Roger Federer.

