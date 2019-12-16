Watch Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dance sequence in Brahmastra leaked on social media

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Superhero trilogy, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, has been in the news for a long time. Now, a video from the film's shooting has surfaced on social media. In the video shared by Ranbir's fan club, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen mixing steps together in what is seen to be a dance sequence pictured near the banks of river Ganges.

Ranbir is seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a pair of jeans, while Alia is dressed in a red kaftan jacket, white top, and denim. Check out the video here:

Varanasi holds an important place for the film. The cast had already shot in Varanasi for his part and has filmed in places like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chet Singh Fort, and on the banks of Ganga. It is in this city where Nagarjuna's character meets Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's character Shiva and Isha. According to a source, "An important event leads Shiva and Isha to Nagarjuna. The adventure kicks-off after all of them come face-to-face in Varanasi. A high-octane action sequence featuring them was shot earlier in the year." The story of the film unravels in Varanasi and then moves on to the Himalayas.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with the crew of Brahmastra

South superstar Nagarjuna has been roped in for the film to play the part of an archaeologist who undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga. Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar play negative roles, and the story follows the protagonists and antagonists on the hunt to find the weapon.

The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020

