Watch video: Roadies fame Ashutosh Kaushik gets married to fiance Arpita on his terrace, amid lockdown

Who says love in the time of quarantine is tough enough for two? Bigg Boss and Roadies winner Ashutosh Kaushik tied the knot with his fiance Arpita on April 26 in Noida during the lockdown. While reports suggest that the couple had already decided marriage way before the lockdown, they didn't want to delay it, clearly. The marriage took place on the terrace, in the presence of the couple's family members.

Interestingly, while the bride and the groom did not really follow the basic lockdown rule - wear a mask - their pandit seemed to be wiser as he was seen wearing a mask while chanting the mantras.

Check out the video of Ashutosh Kaushik's wedding ceremony here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Kaushik (@ashutoshkaushik_bigg_boss_2) onApr 27, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

According to reports, Ashutosh donated the money collected during his wedding to the PM-CARES coronavirus fund.

Ashutosh was the winner of the fifth season of Roadies in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008. He was also seen in films such as Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli.

A few weeks ago, TV actress Puja Banerjee got married to Kunal Verma. In a post on Instagram, Puja announced, "Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents, we starting our new life need all of ur best wishes. Our family is happy and so are we."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news