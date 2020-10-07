Watch Video: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sajid Khan celebrate Wajid Khan's birth anniversary; cut a cake

Wajid Khan of the famous duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on June 1 in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Wajid Khan's death shocked everyone in the film industry and many Bollywood celebs took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

And now, his brother Sajid Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a video where he could be seen celebrating his birth anniversary along with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. They cut a cake in his remembrance that had 'We Love You Wajid' written on it.

Have a look right here:

The music composer duo Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They tasted success with films like Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel. He was laid to rest at Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Salman Khan Looked Up At The Sky And Started Crying Upon Hearing The News Of Wajid Khan's Death, Reveals Sajid

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news