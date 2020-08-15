Salman Khan looked up at the sky and started crying upon hearing the news of Wajid Khan's death, reveals Sajid

Music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away on Monday, June 1 in a city hospital. The 42-year old singer-composer was reportedly affected by COVID-19 apart from battling heart and kidney-related ailments. Wajid Khan's death shocked everyone in the film industry and many Bollywood celebs took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family. The composer duo was very close to actor Salman Khan with whom they had collaborated for a number of movies.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Khan opened up on how Salman was deeply affected by the composer's death. He said, "Aasoo nikal aaye baat karte karte. Maine bhai se bola, bhai I am feeling Wajid yahin hai. Salman bhai bhi walk karke peeche chale gaye swimming pool ki taraf aur aasmaan mein dekh kar vo bhi rone lage (Tears started flowing down my eyes as I was talking. I told him, I feel that Wajid is with us right now. Salman walked back to the pool area and he looked up at the sky and started crying).”

Sajid-Wajid shared a special bond with Salman Khan and were close friends with the actor. In fact, it was Salman who gave them their Bollywood break, way back in 1998, in his home production Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Sajid-Wajd composed the song Teri jawaani badi mast mast hai in that film.

On his death, Salman had taken to his Twitter account to mourn Wajid's death. "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..." (sic) tweeted Salman Khan.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Sajid-Wajid recently composed a few non-film songs for Salman during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled Pyaar Karona, a pop anthem encouraging all to fight Coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.

The composer duo also recently composed Salman's Eid special song, Bhai Bhai, which talks of communal harmony. As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs in Salman films, including Do you wanna partner and Soni de nakhre (Partner), Hud hud Dabangg (Dabangg), Tujhe Aksa Beach (God Tussi Great Ho), Jalwa (Wanted), and Pandeyji Seeti and Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2).

