Watch video: Sara Ali Khan's scary encounter with a fan

An over-zealous fan tried to kiss Sara Ali Khan while she made her way out of the gym. While she was greeting fans and posing for selfies with them, a man was keen to shake hands with her. As she reached out to him, he tried to kiss her hand. Though taken aback, Khan kept calm and continued to greet fans before whizzing off in her car.

It's not cool that fans think it's okay to hassle celebrities in this manner. They're human too, and it's natural to get scared in situations like this. Sara is one of those celebrities who like to be herself in public and make sure she engages with her fans as much as she can with selfies and interactions. Fans should keep their emotions in check when they meet their favourite celebs. What do you think?

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the huge hit Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan.

