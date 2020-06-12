Watch video | Shikhar Dhawan: Forced break helps me bond with my wife and kids

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan would have been in the thick of the action for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the forced break has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. "I've looked at the pandemic as an opportunity to bond with my family. They were living in Australia, and there's very little time I used to get with them because of the constant travel and schedule," Shikhar said during an Instagram live session for his IPL outfit on Wednesday.

Watch the full video below

Meanwhile, Shikhar, known for his energetic celebrations with fans, believes cricket will be different without spectators in the stands once it resumes post COVID-19. "It's no secret that sport will be different without the fans. For instance, I will now do my thigh-five celebrations looking towards the cameras so that fans can watch me on TV instead," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news