Watch Video: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first intimate moment after Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's love story inside the Bigg Boss 13 house became so popular that fans gave their relationship a new name, "SidNaaz". The on-and-off love story between the two began soon after their entry and continued for long. Their banter was quite visible to the other housemates.

Currently, Shehnaaz is seen Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show saw the entry of Sidharth, who came to support her. Sidnaaz's fan saw a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry as the two set the stage on fire with a romantic performance. During the performance, they were seen constantly looking at each other and dancing in perfect co-ordination. Their crackling chemistry will certainly melt your heart. Have a look:

Earlier, Shehnaaz had posted a picture of the two practicing for the performance. She captioned the picture as, "Sidnaaz".

And even Sidharth posted a picture with the actress and wrote- Back Again. Check it out:

As of now, Sidharth and Shehnaaz seem inseparable. But will their relationship continue outside the house as well? Only time will tell.

Talking about the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a spin-off of Bigg Boss 13 that will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where Bigg Boss 13 was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras. A total of 10 contestants who will be performing several tasks to impress Paras and Shehnaaz during their stay in the house.

