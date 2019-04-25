Watch Video: Snake takes refuge in ATM kiosk to avoid heat, rescue video goes viral

Updated: Apr 25, 2019, 15:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In the scary viral video, a snake-catcher is seen rescuing the snake from the cabinet which is adjacent to the ATM machine. As the catcher removes the snake, it gets angry and tries to attack the snake-catcher not once but several times

A screengrab of the viral video shows the snake catcher trying to get hold of the snake

During the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voters at the polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency were in for a surprise when an unusual "visitor" - a small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine.

While the snake was removed quickly and voting resumed once again, a new viral video that has been making the rounds of the social media shows a snake taking refuge inside an ATM kiosk in order to save itself from the sweltering heat outside.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a snake-catcher is seen rescuing the reptile from the cabinet which is adjacent to the ATM machine located on Thaneerpandal Road in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The viral video shows the snake-catcher kneeling down to get a grip on the slithery animal in order to remove it from the ATM kiosk. However, after the catcher successfully removed the snake from his hiding place, the reptile is seen raging with anger. The snake isn't happy to come out of his place of refuge and is seen making several efforts to attack the snake-catcher.

Since the video has gone viral, Netizens ouldn't keep calm and took to Twitter to express their views. One user wrote, "That is a great job done by that guy." While another user wrote, "Snake dispensing machine."

Here's How Twitterati Reacted To The Hilarious Video:

This isn't the first instance that the reptile has snakes have started appearing in most unusual places. Just a few days ago, a first floor residential flat in a housing society in Mulund, Mumbai had an unusual visitor. A long and venomous Indian Spectacled Cobra over 1.5 feet was rescued from the kitchen of the flat all thanks to the effort by NGO RAWW that has been rescuing birds, reptiles and wild animals in the eastern suburbs. Read the full story here.

