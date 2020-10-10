Watch Video: Taapsee Pannu snorkels 'the hell out the blues' in the Maldives

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing in the Maldives and, going by her Instagram post on Friday, she is having the time of her life snorkelling in the ocean. "Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions," captioned the actress.

Taapsee is on vacation with her sisters Shagun and Evania. Earlier in the day, Taapsee had shared a photograph of her floating breakfast comprising eggs, avocados, mushrooms and good fats.

"While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally!

#Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #FloatingBreakfast," wrote the actress.

Speaking about her professional journey, Taapsee finished the shoot of her Tamil film Annabelle. Before she faces the lights and the camera, Taapsee decided to take some days off and chill by the bay. Annabelle also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Pannu has an old connect with the South industry. Before she made her Bollywood debut in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013), she had featured in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

Taapsee is now gearing up for four films - Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

With inputs from IANS

