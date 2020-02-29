Watch Video: Taimur Ali Khan turns assistant for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at work

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the three-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer.

Recently, the kiddo turned assistant for his parents, who were busy doing a photo shoot. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori uploaded a video from the sets in which Taimur can be seen operating the wind hair blower. He seems completely amused as he giggles while pressing the button. In the caption, the stylist asked whether Taimur is the new assistant or...the boss?

View this post on Instagram New assistant or...the boss?! A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) onFeb 28, 2020 at 6:09am PST

And it's not just us who were in awe of his cuteness. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt also joined the party. In the comments section, Deepika wrote, "steal him", while Alia commented: "Omg!!!!!!!!". Fashion designer, Anita Shroff Adajania asked Kareena to bring him at all shoots.

Two weeks ago, the three-year-old attended the 3rd birthday bash of Karan Johar's twins - Yash and Roohi. At the party, Taimur had a lot of fun dancing his heart out, playing drums and turning into a lion. Yes, that's right! At the party, the kid got his face painted, and looked like a cute little Hulk.

View this post on Instagram Angel âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ #taimuralikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onFeb 6, 2020 at 6:53am PST

On the work front, Saif was last seen in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he essayed the role of Uday Bhan, the antagonist to Ajay Devgn's eponymous character. The film emerged as a critical as well as commercial success. He will be next seen in Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Coming to Kareena, she is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

