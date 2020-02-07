Search

Taimur Ali Khan playing drums at Karan Johar's kids birthday bash is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Updated: Feb 07, 2020, 08:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A video of Taimur Ali Khan playing the drums at the birthday party of Karan Johar's sons- Yash and Roohi has gone viral on the Internet.

Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the three-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer.

Now, a video of him playing the drums at the birthday party of Karan Johar’s sons- Yash and Roohi has gone viral on the Internet. The cute video of the toddler beating the drums will certainly melt your heart. The star kid looked super cute and happy in his blue jeans paired with a blue jacket. Check out the video here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Cutie #taimuralikhan yesterday at #karanjohar kids birthday party #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onFeb 5, 2020 at 10:10pm PST

Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, turned three on February 7. The filmmaker threw a lavish bash in advance. Taimur had great fun with the twins at the party. Also attending the bash were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#karanjohar celebrating his daughter #Roohijohar and son #YashJohar birthday today. #birthdaycelebration #twins #yogenshah

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) onFeb 5, 2020 at 5:55am PST

The pictures and videos from the party were truly adorable. In one of the video Yash, Roohi, and Taimur Ali Khan could be seen dancing their hearts out.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#karanjohar 's daughter #Roohijohar and son #YashJohar at their birthday celebration party today. #yogenshah

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) onFeb 5, 2020 at 5:53am PST

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK