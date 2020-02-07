Taimur Ali Khan playing drums at Karan Johar's kids birthday bash is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the three-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse ride, playing football, basketball and learning some fixing skills with his cute little hammer.

Now, a video of him playing the drums at the birthday party of Karan Johar’s sons- Yash and Roohi has gone viral on the Internet. The cute video of the toddler beating the drums will certainly melt your heart. The star kid looked super cute and happy in his blue jeans paired with a blue jacket. Check out the video here:

Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, turned three on February 7. The filmmaker threw a lavish bash in advance. Taimur had great fun with the twins at the party. Also attending the bash were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Soha Ali Khan.

The pictures and videos from the party were truly adorable. In one of the video Yash, Roohi, and Taimur Ali Khan could be seen dancing their hearts out.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates