Watch video: The fun-filled making of Mere Pyare Prime Minister's title track

bollywood

The makers of Mere Pyare Prime Minister dropped a BTS video showcasing the fun moments of filming of the title track

Mere Pyare Prime Minister brings together National Award-winning director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, National Award-winning lyricist Gulzar, National Award-winning musicians Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil with the sensational music of Arijit Singh to create the title track of the film.

Showcasing the convergence of the experts in all aspects of filmmaking, the behind the scenes video of the title track features candid and fun moments from the shoot.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the video on social media saying, " Here's how @ShankarEhsanLoy, #ArijitSingh, #Gulzar & I came together to make #MerePyarePrimeMinister Title Track - https://youtu.be/L0a0_YI1QQY @ROMPPictures @PenMovies @jayantilalgada @Shankar_Live @sonymusicindia @hussainthelal @OmKanojiya1 @AnjaliPOfficial @NiteeshWadhwa”.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is set to make waves with the hard-hitting emotional story of a young boy who makes an emotional plea to the Prime Minister raising the issue of open defecation after his mother gets raped. Even before the film is released, Mere Pyare Prime Minister has been receiving rave reviews from eminent public figures like spiritual leader Sadhguru, India's flying Sikh Milkha Singh, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, among others.

The film stars Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre. The musical trio of Shankar, Ehsan and Loy have joined hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar. Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The movie is set to release on March 15, 2019.

Also read: Mere Pyare Prime Minister receives a thumbs up from Milkha Singh and Sunil Gavaskar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates