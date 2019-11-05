Watch video: This cat is a beacon of hope for those who hate to workout

This cat named Cinderblock is an inspiration for those who hate to work out. The cat is an 8-year-old from Washington and the internet went gaga over her when a video of her working out surfaced online.

Some hospital staff put Cinderblock on a weight reduction programme but the kitty showed her displeasure. A video of her refusing to work out and instead of moving an underwater treadmill with her paw went viral.

A lot of people who also hate to workout could relate to Cinderblock. They dropped comments saying, "I feel your pain girl! This is how I feel at 5 am walking in the rain!" wrote one person. "It's an ok kitty, I feel the same way," said another, while a third added: "Her front left leg is going to be so fit!"

The hospital also shared another video of her aversion to exercise.

Ms Kiffney hopes that Cinderblock's viral Internet fame and relatability will help raise awareness about pet obesity. "We are hoping to raise awareness of pet obesity, as nearly 60% of pet cats are either overweight or obese," she says.

