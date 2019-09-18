Watch Video: This cute pup paying with her soft toy is pure love!

An adorable video of a golden retriever playing with a stuffed toy has surfaced the internet and is doing the rounds. This video has gone viral on social media for the obvious reason - cuteness overload! This video is bound to make your day and leave a smile on your face. Check out the post below!

he loves his puppy so much

(aarun_evolution IG) pic.twitter.com/9gpsfnOFiq — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 16, 2019

This refreshing video of the adorable pup playing with her stuff toy has won the hearts of many. The golden retriever is seen playing with the stuffed dog, bitting it and rolling on the floor leaving the viewers with a smile. With over 3.09 million views, this cute video has taken over the Internet and made everyone super happy. Likes and comments poured on the post in large numbers. This is how the internet reacted:

She’s beautiful! Thankyou for giving her a loving home ð¥° — Sophie Mason (@mason1_sophie) September 16, 2019

Follow him on Instagram @theoelgolden pic.twitter.com/hnnrKmmZT4 — Paulina Tejada (@PauliTejadaT) September 17, 2019

