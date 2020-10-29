Watch Video: Tiger Shroff does it again, lifts 220 kg weights, leaves fans in awe

Tiger Shroff became a very popular name in showbizz even before his debut in Bollywood in 2014, thanks to his acrobatic skills and athleticism. With his films, he has been plummeting the bad guys with effortless ease and always ensures to rip his shirt apart and leave his fans in awe with that gob-smacking torso.

His videos on his Instagram account are no less than marveling. A fan-club of the actor recently took to its Instagram account and shared a video of Shroff from the gym where the actor could be seen lifting 220 kg of weight, leaving them with jaws dropped. Have a look at the video right here:

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 and has been a part of films like the Baaghi Series, WAR, A Flying Jatt, and Munna Michael. The actor is now gearing up for Heropanti 2 that's slated to release next year on July 17. His Baaghi 3, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, released on March 6, a week before the lockdown was about to begin, and did a business over Rs. 90 crore at the box-office.

Shroff also made his singing debut recently, the makers shared a video summing up Tiger's inspiration and creativity in a monochromatic video on how Unbelievable was brought to life. In the video, Tiger shares, "Growing up, I've always been inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson and he has inspired me in so many ways and not just one. One particular way I've been trying to summon the courage to sing and dance to my own songs and never really had the courage to take it forward. But this lockdown, I spend a lot of time exploring and discovered something new and something fun and let's just say that it was an unbelievable experience".

